Noisy scenes at public hearing for Karunanidhi’s pen monument

A public hearing for the 'pen' monument for former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi here on Tuesday turned into a political slugfest between parties opposing and supporting the project proposed to come up in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Marina Beach at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman, who participated in the public hearing at the Kalaivanar Arangam, threatened to demolish the monument if it comes up despite objection. People who spoke against the pen monument were shouted down by members of the DMK, who had gathered in large numbers at the public hearing hosted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

The public event was marred by disruptions from people belonging to DMK and other political parties even as fishermen who live near Marina Beach opposed the project. However, associations representing fishermen and traders, and fishermen spoke strongly in favour of the project saying a leader like Karunanidhi should be honoured with a monument in the sea.

The project -- ‘Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar Pen’ memorial being proposed to be built at a cost of over Rs 81 crore – is being opposed by environmentalists who say the monument could further affect the coastline and will impact the fish population since Marina Beach is an area which has a high-accretion rate (accumulation of sand).

The proposal, for which provincial approval was given by authorities from the state and Central governments, is being opposed by environmentalists who have flagged concerns over pollution that the monument could bring on the seashore. The DMK government, which is building a separate memorial for its late patriarch at his resting place in the Marina beach, has so far not relented to public protests.

Seeman, whose NTK is a staunch supporter of Tamil nationalism and denounces the Dravidian majors, taunted the DMK seeking to know why the party didn't choose its headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, for the pen monument.

“We will not allow the monument to be constructed. 13 fishing villages will be affected due to the project. If you go ahead and construct the monument, I am sure I will one day destruct it,” Seeman told the public hearing and criticised the decision to bury Karunanidhi near the Marina beach, even as DMK members protested his speech.

Munusamy from the BJP fishermen wing too opposed the project seeking to know why the government was hell-bent on a monument in the sea. He was shouted down when he questioned the need to construct a monument taller than the Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari which came up on a rock in the ocean.

Several environmentalists and organisations involved in protection of the environment too opposed the project and asked the government to construct the monument inside the memorial being built for Karunanidhi.