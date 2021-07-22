North Telangana pounded by heavy rains

The Southwest Monsoon's effect is severe on Telangana where several areas, especially in northern districts like Nirmal, Nizamabad and Adilabad, which received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, were inundated with flood waters.

Dilawarpur in Nirmal district has recorded the highest rainfall in the state on Thursday at 23.4 cm. A rainfall of over 10 cm was recorded in over 20 weather stations, almost all of them in these three districts.

While rivers and streams are in spate, lakes and other water bodies are swollen all over the state. Officials opened the gates of Sri Ram Sagar, Manair etc projects and the people in low lying areas are cautioned not to venture out of their homes.

Flood waters have entered the Bhainsa and Nirmal towns and the state government machinery, NDRF teams are involved in rescue efforts there. Some people trapped in their houses sent out SOS tweets to the TRS ministers, district officials.

The Meteorological department has predicted more rains in the coming 2-3 days. Heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts on Friday.

Reviewing the rain-floods situation on Thursday, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked all the departments to take precautionary measures, especially in the Krishna-Godavari areas as the rains would continue for two more days.

Rao has asked for the deployment of more NDRF teams and setting up of shelters with food, clothes etc provisions for the affected people. Officials are put on alert as huge inflows are expected into the Krishna river projects because of the heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Karnataka.

Rao has called for the constitution of a permanent Flood Management Team in the state, with seven experts from the related fields.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has also directed the district collectors to be on alert to tackle the possible flood like situations, as per the IMD predictions.