Noted folk singer of Telangana agitation and State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Saichander dies at 39

Folk singer V Saichander, whose songs galvanised the Telangana agitation for separate statehood, and who also served as Telangana State Warehousing Corporation Chairman, passed away on Thursday. He was 39.

Saichander, who was popular, especially for his songs during the Telangana agitation, died following a heart attack, sources from the ruling BRS party said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who visited the residence of Saichander here and paid his respects, consoled the grieving family members.

Expressing shock over the sudden demise of Saichander, popularly known as Saichand, Rao said Telangana society lost a great singer and artist. "Saichander had exceptional talent as a singer since his childhood," Rao said. Recalling Saichander's contribution through his songs to the Telangana agitation, CM KCR said the departed singer had always been present in the public meetings addressed by him. Several Telangana ministers as well as BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and other leaders condoled the demise of Saichander.