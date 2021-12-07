Omicron fear: 'No vaccine, no salary', other measures in Telangana to widen vaccine coverage

As fear of the Omicron variant increases, various authorities in Telangana are applying different measures to make the unwilling people take the Covid-19 vaccine and also adhere to the mask rule.

The management of the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) has told its employees that their December salaries would be credited only after producing the vaccination certificate.

“We had conducted two free vaccination drives, one in June and another in September for the benefit of our employees but found that about 20% of them did not take the jab. As such carelessness could aid in Covid-19 spread, we took this decision. If anyone is prohibited from taking the vaccine, they should furnish the reasons and a medical certificate,” Dr Nethi Muralidhar, managing director, TSCAB told DH.

In Shaikapur village near Zahirabad, a town close to the Karnataka border, power supply was reportedly cut to a few houses where the residents were refusing to be jabbed. The step was taken as only about half of the eligible population was vaccinated in the village. Electricity was restored after the locals took the vaccine. In some villages, vaccine certificates are being verified unofficially to dispense PDS ration.

Meanwhile, in news providing some comfort to the state health authorities, genome sequencing of all the 13 Covid-19 positive samples of foreign returnees to Hyderabad revealed that none of them were infected by the Omicron variant. However, as Omicron cases are being reported from various parts of the country, the Telangana government has upped its vigil while also moving to accelerate the vaccination coverage.

Officials also said that a Rs 1,000 fine would be imposed on people found not complying with the mask rule. The public are asked to carry their Covid-19 vaccine certificates while heading out. Surveillance teams would keep an eye on visitors in places like malls and could randomly ask for jab proof.

“Telangana government is well prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of concerns over Omicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV-2. It is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against Covid-19, including wearing a face mask and maintaining a safe physical distance,” Dr Srinivasa Rao, director, the public health department has appealed.

