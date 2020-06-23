One dies as earth caves in during tunnel restoration in Kasargod

One dies as earth caves in during tunnel restoration

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 23 2020, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 19:59 ist
A youth died after earth caved in at a water tunnel ('Suranga') at Puthige in Kasaragod district.

Harshit, 25, of Kattukukke in Kasaragod died, while two others escaped.

The mishap occurred on Monday while Harshit was trying to restore a tunnel made in hilly areas from where water used to come out.

Harshit, along with two others were involved in the work at a private land. They used earth movers to find the opening of the Suranga. Later, the three went inside to clear mud that had accumulated there. During this, the loose earth caved in.

Rescue personnel could save the two others as they did not go deep into the tunnel, but Harshit had died by the time rescue workers spotted him by evening.

