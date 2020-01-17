One more chargesheet in Kerala serial killing case

The Kerala police on Friday filed a second chargesheet against serial cyanide killing accused Jolly of Koodathayi at Kozhikode district in North Kerala.

The chargesheet filed pertained to the murder of Jolly's husband Shaju's first wife, Sily. Apart from Jolly, the other accused were M S Mathew, who arranged the cyanide and goldsmith Prejukumar, who gave the cyanide to Mathew.

All three were earlier charge-sheeted in the murder of Jolly's first husband, Roy. Jolly initiated Sily's murder in 2016, with the intention of marrying Shaju. Shaju was unaware of this, said Kozhikode rural district police chief K G Simon.

Jolly was accused of killing six persons, including family members and relatives, using cyanide.