OPS's brother expelled from AIADMK, a day after he met Sasikala

A day after he called on V K Sasikala and held discussions with her over party related matters, O Raja, AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam's (OPS) brother was on Saturday expelled from the party.
Raja was removed from the party's primary membership for violating party discipline and working against the party principles, AIADMK coordinator Pannerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami said in a joint party statement. In a disciplinary action, three other functionaries, also belonging to Theni party district like Raja were dismissed.
Confidante of late AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala was eased out from the party years ago. She embarked on a two-day tour of southern Tamil Nadu on March 4 during which she met her supporters. Raja called on her at the temple town of Tiruchendur and had discussions with her on party-related matters.
