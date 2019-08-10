Over 100 cows dead in gaushala in Vijayawada

Over one hundred cows died and many more were in critical condition at a gaushala in Vijayawada. Officials suspect food poisoning but said the real reason will be known only after they receive postmortem reports.

Hundreds of cows rescued from being sent to slaughterhouses and few abandoned ones are sheltered at the Kothur-Tadepalli gaushala on the outskirts of the city. Some were donated by devotees. According to the organizers of the cowshed, all the cows were given feed around 7 pm on Friday. The cows started collapsing one after another by 9 pm.

"Our watchman called me at around 9.30pm. By the time I rushed to the gaushala many cows were lying dead", gaushala committee member Sahu said. He says that the number could be more.

The police have detained the watchman and the caretaker who fed the cows on Friday night. The police are also examining CCTV footage to check if suspicious people entered the gaushala in the preceding days.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation veterinary directors are monitoring the treatment of the cows that are seriously ill. 24 cows had died in the gaushala run by the same committee on 7 May in 2015 due to food poisoning. The cows were fed with stale wheat flour supplied by a trader. The shed used to be near Kanaka Durga temple in the city. After the tragedy, the shed was relocated to its current location.

The tragedy on an auspicious Vara Lakshmi Vratam festival day has upset cow worshipers besides rising doubts of conspiracy. While worshipping cows on all Fridays is common, it is more during the auspicious Telugu month, Shravana Masam.