Palaniswami resigns after AIADMK fails to secure majority in Tamil Nadu polls

Outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami resigned on Monday after his party, AIADMK, failed to secure a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls.
Sources told DH that he sent his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit from his home town Salem.
Ending its decade long stint in the opposition, even relegated to the third spot in the House in 2011, M K Stalin-led DMK made a spirited comeback to the ruling saddle to unseat its rival AIADMK on Sunday.
More to follow...
