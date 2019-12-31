Panel finds harassment in Malayalam film industry

A panel constituted by the Kerala government to look into problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry has mooted a tribunal for addressing the rampant issues faced by both male and female actors and other professionals in the film industry.

The panel headed by retired justice K Hema was learnt to have highlighted the discrimination and harassment being faced by the actors in the Malayalam film industry for getting chances as well as for due remuneration.

After submitting the report to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, Hema said that legislation was required to address the issues in the Malayalam film industry and a tribunal headed by a district judge need to be appointed.

The panel was learnt to have given even digital evidence for discrimination towards actors in the Malayalam film industry and the presence of lobbies to harass actors by imposing undeclared bans. The report also mentioned about the use of drugs and other undesirable practices prevailing in the film industry.

The panel was constituted by the Kerala Government in 2017 after Women in Cinema Collective members approached the Chief Minister raising the issues faced by women. The WCC's interventions came after the key forum of the film industry were allegedly protecting actor Dileep who was accused in the abduction of sexual assault case of a popular South Indian actress from Kerala.

Veteran actor Sharada and former bureaucrat K B Valsalakumari were the other members of the panel.