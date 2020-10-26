Parents in Kerala launch protest seeking justice against those who 'killed' daughters

A year after the acquittal of accused in the sexual assault and suicide abetment of two minor sisters from a Dalit family in Kerala's Palakkad district, parents of the victims launched an indefinite sit-in outside their house pleading for justice.

Political party leaders are making a beeline to the house offering support to ensure justice.

Many of the accused were having CPI(M) links and the left-front government in Kerala faced allegations of helping the accused.

The sisters, aged 13 and nine were found hanging in their one-room thatched house in Valayar near the Kerala - Tamilnadu border within 50 days of each other on January 13, 2017 and March 4. The five accused in the case were local people having close connections with family. Medical reports of the deceased indicated sexual assault on the children. State police filed a charge sheet against five, including a minor, for rape and abetting suicide. But a POCSO court in Palakkad acquitted three of the accused in October 2019. An appeal filed against it was still pending.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier announced that the government would even go for a CBI probe into the case to ensure justice to the victims and family. But the government later ordered a judicial probe.

The parents of the children allege that even one year after the acquittal of the accused, they were yet to see any ray of hope of justice and hence they were forced to launch a stir. Police officer who headed the probe was even given promotion, they said.

Congress leaders including leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala who called on the parents on Monday said that if Congress comes to power in Kerala, it would ensure justice to the parents. BJP demanded that the probe should be handed over to CBI.