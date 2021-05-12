Permission to hold weddings at home during Covid-19 lockdown may increase child marriages: Activists

The state-wide lockdown in Karnataka and the state government's advice on holding wedding ceremonies at home has raised concerns among activists, who fear this might lead to an increase in the number of child marriages.

According to child rights activists, if weddings are permitted to be held at home, monitoring and prevention become difficult.

As per data made available from ChildLine, during the lockdown in 2020, the state had witnessed over 2,000 child marriages between April and September. The 'ChildLine' helpline also faced challenges with verification of facts, non-availability of transport facilities etc. However, a few marriages were prevented due to timely help rendered by the local police, tahsildars and other enforcement authorities.

As many as eight districts in North and South Interior Karnataka reported more than 100 child marriages during this period. The highest child marriages in Karnataka were seen at Ballari (253), Mysuru (196) and Chikkaballapura (154). Even Mandya district reported 141 cases of child marriages, according to data sourced by the activists.

"As March, April and May approach, it would be the season for conducting such marriages in a hush-hush manner. Last year alone, we witnessed 1,016 child marriages during this period," revealed an activist from Bengaluru.

Keeping in mind the figures that were reported last year, activists have written to women and child welfare minister Shashikala Jolle, requesting to put in place some strict measures while conducting marriages at individual households. Shockingly, however, Belagavi -- home district of the minister -- reported 105 cases of child marriage. Similarly, Vijayapura district, whose charge is also with Shashikala Jolle, reported 83 cases of child marriage.

Nagasimha G Rao, child rights activist, said, "The government should make it mandatory to register the age of the bride and groom at the nearest government school or anganvadi, police station and invite members of the local Panchayat, headmaster of the school to the marriage." Even though the government mandates permission from local authorities to conduct the marriage, child rights activists have demanded that local authorities must verify the age of the bride and groom.

"Child marriage is more dangerous than Covid-19, it kills children every day. We urge the concerned authorities to re-look into provisions made to conduct marriages at home and help stop child marriage," said Rao. The activists have appealed to citizens to protect the rights of children. In case anyone comes across any child marriage during this lockdown, they must report it immediately to 1098.