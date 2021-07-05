Petitions filed against Kerala CPM MLA M Mukesh at child rights commissions

Various outfits including the Youth Congress filed petitions against actor-turned Kerala CPM MLA M Mukesh for arrogantly talking to a class 10 student who rang up him seeking assistance.

Petitions were filed both at the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights as well as as the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Read more: Row over Kerala MLA roughly talking to student seeking assistance

Though Mukesh alleged that the call was part of a political ploy against him, the student hailing from Ottapalam of Palakkad district told the local media that he had called the MLA seeking assistance for the education of some of his friends.

Mukesh's justification for talking arrogantly was that the boy repeatedly called while he was in an online meeting. Mukesh even told the boy that the one who gave the boy his phone number should be beaten. He also said that the boy should be also beaten as he did not know who is the local MLA.