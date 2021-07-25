President Kovind to unveil Karunanidhi’s portrait in Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 2

President Ram Nath Kovind will on August 2 participate in an event commemorating the centenary year of the Madras Legislative Council and unveil a portrait of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi inside the Assembly premises.

The DMK government wants to commemorate the centenary year of the establishment of the Madras Legislative Council in 1921 under the then British rule. Kovind along with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit will participate in the event to be held at the Assembly premises in Fort St George, the state secretariat.

During the event, Kovind will also unveil a portrait of Karunanidhi, a five-time Chief Minister. The Assembly already has portraits of 15 prominent personalities in the country including Mahatma Gandhi. The erstwhile AIADMK government had installed a portrait of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the Assembly.

“President Ram Nath Kovind will participate in an event to mark 100 years of establishment of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 2,” Speaker M Appavu said. Stalin had met Kovind in New Delhi last week and personally invited him for the event.

The Madras Legislative Council was established in 1921 and inaugurated by the Duke of Connaught after the first elections to the council were held in November 1920. The Justice Party, which is a precursor to the now ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), rode to power in the first, second, and fourth elections held to the council. The last and the fifth council saw a Justice Party running a minority government.

During the event on August 2, Kovind is also likely to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a world-class library in Madurai, a super speciality hospital in Chennai in memory of Karunanidhi, and a memorial tower to mark 75 years of Independence on Marina Beach.

The library and hospital are part of announcements that Stalin made on the birth anniversary of his father Karunanidhi on June 3. A multi-speciality hospital with 500 beds will be established at the King Institute campus in Guindy in south Chennai. The hospital will be built at Rs 250 crore.

Check out DH's latest videos: