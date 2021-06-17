Pressure builds on Kerala govt to ease restrictions on places of worship

While Kerala has eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions from Thursday with some offices functioning with 25 per cent staff and liquor outlets reopening, various religious heads are pressing the government to allow devotees at places of worship, too.

Religious heads said that there was no justification for restricting worship centres when liquor outlets were also allowed to open. At present, worships centres are allowed to conduct only routine rituals and entry of devotees is restricted.

The lockdown imposed in Kerala from May 8 was relaxed as Covid-19 positivity rate came down. Regions with high test positivity rates are still under curbs, and these rates are reviewed every week. Lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays will continue. Transport bus services would be allowed on an odd-even basis.

The liquor outlets across the state witnessed long queues as the shops had been shut for more than a month. Only takeaway sales are allowed from bars. The Kerala State Beverages Corporation reportedly suffered a revenue loss of over Rs 1,500 crore due to the lockdown.