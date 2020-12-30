Professor Madan Pillutla to be the next dean of Indian Business School

The Indian School of Business has announced Professor Madan Pillutla, a renowned management academic especially in the field of organisational behaviour, as its next dean.

A visiting faculty member at ISB since its founding in 2001, Prof Pillutla is currently serving as a Professor of Organisational Behaviour, a department he had chaired in the past, at the London Business School.

Prof Pillutla will succeed the present dean Rajendra Srivastava on July 1, thereby becoming the sixth dean of ISB.

Having served as the deputy dean of faculty, ex-officio member of the executive committee, and the faculty representative on the governing body of LBS, he brings extensive administrative experience, ISB said in a press statement on Wednesday.

“Madan’s appointment comes at a transformative phase for ISB. In the nearly 20 years of our existence, successive generations of very capable deans have built the school to its current pre-eminence and we are excited about the important role ISB will continue to play in business education in India and internationally. In Madan, we are fortunate to find the combination of academic excellence, deep administrative expertise, and, importantly, someone who is familiar with the unique culture of ISB. He holds a distinctive vision for the institution, and we are certain that he will take ISB to new heights”, said Harish Manwani, chairperson, ISB executive board.

Prior to LBS, Prof Pillutla taught at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He holds a doctorate in organizational behaviour from the University of British Columbia, a master’s in Business Analytics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a post-graduate diploma in management from the Xavier Labor Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur which had conferred upon him a distinguished alumnus award in 2019.

“I believe ISB will see tremendous progress with Prof Pillutla as dean. We have worked closely together over the last 20 years and I look forward to continuing working with him as I transition into a faculty role as the Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation over the next few months,” said Srivastava.