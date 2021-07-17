Project to safeguard women's rights to be launched in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced a pink protection project of the State police to safeguard rights of women in public, private and cyber spaces.

He said the project would be launched on July 19 to check atrocities against the women that have reportedly increased during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Dowry harassment, cyber attacks, harassment in public spaces are a few among many issues faced by women these days. An increase in such incidents has been recorded during the lockdown period. The pink protection project of the Kerala police will address such issues," Vijayan told reporters.

He said the pink 'janamaithri' beat would involve police personnel visiting houses and collecting details of domestic violence. The personnel would speak to panchayat members and locals to collect information on incidents of abuse and report to the police officers before a complaint reaches the station, Vijayan said.

"The specially trained pink beat officers will be present in public places and a pink control room will be available in all the 14 districts.

A pink shadow patrol team will identify the anti-social elements at crowded places and take action," he said.

He said a woman Bullet patrol team and pink Romeo would also be launched along with the pink protection project.