Puducherry adds 452 new Covid-19 cases, six deaths push toll past 350 

Puducherry on Thursday logged 452 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally to 18,536 while six more people including a 68-year old woman succumbed to the infection.

The 452 new cases were identified after examination of 2,264 samples while 422 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The six fatalities pushed the toll in the union territory to 353.

Mohan Kumar said that the fatality and recovery rates were 1.90 per cent and 72.23 per cent respectively.

He said that so far 90,643 samples were tested and it was found that 69,541 of these samples were negative.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Health department Director said that of the total 18,536 Covid-19 cases in the union territory, 4,794 were active, 13,389 patients had recovered and were discharged.

The Puducherry region accounted for 288 of the 452 fresh infections registered on Thursday while Karaikal had 123 new cases, followed by Yanam (38) and Mahe (three).

Of the total 4,794 active cases, 1,689 patients were in hospitals while the number of patients in home isolation was 3,105, he said.

All the six patients who died in the last 24 hours had comorbidities and were in the age group ranging between 50 and 86 years, he added.