Pondy Assembly called to adopt vote-on-account on March

Puducherry Assembly convened to adopt vote-on-account on March

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Mar 28 2020, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 10:12 ist

The Puducherry Assembly has been convened on March 30 to adopt a vote-on-account for the first few months of the next fiscal.

A notification was issued on Friday by the Secretary to the Assembly A Vincent Rayar stating the session has been scheduled to meet at 9.30 am on March 30.

The session has been convened to adopt a vote-on- account Bill to earmark funds for government departments for the first few months of the fiscal 2020-2021, sources said.

Although this is the first session of the current year and would last a few hours, it would commence without the customary address by the Lt Governor, they added.

The Union Territory is in a lockdown for three weeks as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Puducherry
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 