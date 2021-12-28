Puducherry reports first two cases of Omicron

Health department personnel are trying to find out whether they had a contact history

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Dec 28 2021, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 16:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

An 80 year-old man and a 20 year-old woman, both of whom did not have a travel history, have been infected with Omicron, the first two cases reported in the Union territory, a senior health department official said here on Tuesday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu told PTI that the old man was a resident of the territory, while the woman was a college student and staying in a hostel.

These were the first two cases reported in the Union territory, he said. "Health department personnel visited the areas from where the two patients hailed and are trying to find out whether they had a contact history," he said.

