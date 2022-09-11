Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Kerala

The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by the Congress began its Kerala leg on Sunday morning.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee organised a rousing reception for the Yatra that will be touring the state for 19 days.

Rahul Gandhi started the yatra at around 7.30 am from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram, close to the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, after being formally welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly V D Satheesan, and AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and other senior Congress leaders.

The other senior party leaders who welcomed the former party chief included Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor as well as former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and ex-LoP Ramesh Chennithala.

A huge crowd of supporters and onlookers gathered to welcome the Gandhi scion. Musical and cultural performances marked the reception

Through the day, Gandhi will be interacting with traditional handloom weavers of the Neyyatinkara-Balaramapuram areas of Kerala. He is also interacting with the anti-high-speed rail activists and may also meet the Latin Catholic Church representatives as part of the ongoing stir against the Adani Vizhinjam port.

The three-hour long first phase of the yatra for the day ended at Neyyattinkara here at around 10.30 AM and the second three-hour phase is expected to resume at 4 PM.

Sharing photographs of the yatra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that every section of society was excited about the Bharat Jodo Yatra which was evident from the participation and enthusiasm of farmers, laborers, youth, women, children and the elderly. "The message of the people of the country is clear- inflation, unemployment, economic crisis and divisive politics should end," she said in a Facebook post. The Indian National Congress, buoyed by the huge following the yatra has generated, tweeted, "Joining hands, connecting hearts - #BharatJodoYatra bringing India together."

The Yatra will be travelling through the national highway and reach the Thiruvananthapuram's entry point by evening. The foot-march will be ongoing across the state capital for three days.

The Yatra in Kerala is scheduled to end by September 29 and will again enter Tamil Nadu at Gudalur.