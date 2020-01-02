Rahul Gandhi pats event boycotted by Congress in Kerala

Congress, which is the opposition party in Kerala, faced an embarrassment on Thursday as Congress former president Rahul Gandhi hailed the Loka Kerala Sabha, a meet of Non-Resident Keralites organised by the Kerala Government, even as the Congress leaders in Kerala boycotted the event alleging it was just an extravaganza.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself posted the message sent by Rahul Gandhi. While hailing the Malayali diaspora for being ambassadors of Kerala, Rahul said in the message that the Loka Kerala Sabha was a great platform to connect with the diaspora and recognise their contribution.

A much embarrassed Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala reacted that it was just a courtesy message sent by Rahul, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala. He also added that Rahul sent the letter on Dec 12, while the Opposition decided to boycott the event only on December 20.

Chennithala also flayed the Chief Minister for using the formal message of Rahul for political debates.

Meanwhile, the second edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha being held from January 1 to 3 in Thiruvananthapuram is mired in political controversies with the BJP also boycotting the event being attended by prominent Malayali NRI industrialists and social activists.

Union Minister of State for External Affair V Muraleedharan kept off the even alleging that it was just a fundraising programme of the CPM.

The Loka Kerala Sabha is being organised with the intention of getting the opinion of the Malayali diaspora in the state's policymaking.