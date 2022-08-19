Rahul's staff held for damaging Mahatma Gandhi's photo

Rahul Gandhi's staff held for damaging Mahatma Gandhi's picture at Wayanad office

The Congress had alleged that the photo of Mahatma Gandhi, which was hanging on the wall of Rahul Gandhi's office,

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 19 2022, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 16:52 ist

Four Congress workers, including staff at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's MP office at Wayanad in Kerala, were arrested by the police on charges of damaging the picture of Mahatma Gandhi at the MP's office at Kalpetta town in Wayanad.

Congress state leaders alleged that false charges were being levelled against party workers to help activists of ruling CPM's student outfit Students' Federation of India (SFI) who carried out the attack at the MP's office on June 24. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was trying to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi by arresting Rahul Gandhi's staff, Congress alleged.

Those arrested were Rahul Gandhi's personal assistant Rateesh Kumar, office staff Rahul S R and local Congress workers Naushad V and K A Mujeeb. Several SFI leaders and activists were earlier held by the police in connection with the attack.

A march was taken out by SFI to the MP office alleging that Rahul was not taking steps to address concerns of local people over the Supreme Court decision to declare one kilometre around forests as SEZ has ended in an attack on the office. The incident was strongly flayed by CPM leadership also.

Soon after the incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the state Assembly that the preliminary finding of the police was that Gandhiji's picture was damaged after the police removed SFI workers from the spot and only Congress workers were present thereafter.

Kerala PCC working president and Kalpetta MLA T Siddique said that since the Chief Minister himself alleged soon after the incident that Gandhiji's picture was damaged by the Congress the police were only trying to fabricate evidence to support that. Congress would be strongly opposing the move, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Students Federation of India

What's Brewing

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

 