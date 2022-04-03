Rescue training to PFI members lands Kerala fire department officials in trouble

Rescue training imparted to Popular Front of India (PFI) members has landed five officials of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services (KFRS) in trouble.

While two senior officials were placed under suspension pending enquiry, the remaining three were transferred. The KFRS also issued a circular prohibiting rescue training programmes for political and religious outfits.

The incident, which took place at a training programme of the PFI at Aluva in Ernakulam district on March 30, sparked a row.

Congress and BJP leaders had sought action against the officials who imparted the training as the PFI is considered to be a religious fundamentalist outfit.

KFRS director general B Sandhya had ordered an internal inquiry into the incident after the matter sparked a controversy. Following the inquiry, regional officer K K Shiju and district officer J S Jogi were placed under suspension as they allegedly decided to impart the training as per the PFI's request. Three officials who conducted the training were transferred from their present posts.

The director general also issued a circular banning imparting of rescue training to political and religious outfits and warned officials of actions for conducting or participating in training programmes for political and religious outfits. The circular also said that the incident in Aluva was being viewed seriously.

Meanwhile, PFI state general secretary A Abdul Sattar stated that it would move legally against the decision to prevent such training programmes for PFI. He said that the officials were made scape goats. The rescue training programme was not conducted secretly, but after giving due publicity. PFI used to conduct similar programmes in various sectors like road safety and health and concerned officials used to be invited to such events, he said.

KFRS director general's circular also stated that training programmes and demonstrations can be conducted only for residents' associations, voluntary organisations, educational institutions, industrial organisations and other similar organisations.

