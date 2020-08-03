Restrictions on liquor shops in Telangana lifted

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 03 2020, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 19:56 ist

The Telangana government on Monday decided to allow liquor shops here to be open till 11 pm thereby lifting the restrictions imposed on them in the wake of the virus spread.

The timings for the retail liquor outlets have been restored to their original timings, said a notification issued by the director, prohibition and excise. The shops in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area were allowed to sell from 10 am to 11 pm while those in the rest of the state were open from 10 am to 10 pm.\

This was in accordance with the licence agreement with the government. As of Sunday, the outlets in the state were open from 10 am to 9.30 pm. Sources in the Telangana Wine Dealers Association claimed they had lost over Rs 160 crore towards licence fee during the Covid-19 induced lockdown and the government should be taken into account the losses incurred.

