RN Ravi sworn-in as Governor of Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 18 2021, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 11:32 ist
RN Ravi. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ravindra Narayan Ravi was on Saturday sworn-in as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, succeeding Banwarilal Purohit who has since been shifted to Punjab. Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office to Ravi at an official ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami and others participated in the swearing-in. President Ram Nath Kovind had last week appointed Ravi, a former IPS officer, as the governor of the state, shifting him from Nagaland.

Ravi was earlier appointed as the Centre's Interlocutor for the Naga peace talks. After the swearing-in, Stalin introduced state Assembly Speaker M Appavu and his cabinet colleagues to Ravi.

