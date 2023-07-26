Row erupts over alleged 'anti-Hindu' slogans at Muslim Youth League rally in Kerala

A controversy has erupted over alleged "anti-Hindu" slogans being raised at a march organised by Muslim Youth League against Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Kanhangad in Kerala's Kasargod district.

In the video, one could hear chants of "we will hang you in temples" and "we will burn you alive", a number of media reports have said.

Several BJP leaders, including BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, shared the visuals of the incident and slammed the Congress.

DH independently could not verify the report.

Amit Malviya shared the video on Twitter and said, "Youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, an ally of the Congress, held a rally in Kerala’s Kasargode, and raised vile anti-Hindu slogans, threatening to hang them (Hindus) in front of Temples and burn them alive… They wouldn’t have dared to go this far had the Pinarayi Govt not been supporting them. Are Hindus and Christians now safe in Kerala?"

He further recalled that at another rally, a seven-year-old boy, perched on his father’s shoulder, had raised slogans, asking Hindus and Christians to keep rice, flowers and camphor ready for their last rites.

"Kerala is now the new pit of rabid radicalisation…," he added.

Meanwhile, the Kerala BJP unit said that Rahul Gandhi must be held accountable for the "actions of the party he calls 'secular'".

According to multiple media reports, the Muslim Youth League has suspended its member and Kanhangad-native Abdul Salam for raising provocative slogans. "It is an unpardonable mistake," Muslim Youth League said in the statement.