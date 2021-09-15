Row in Kerala over actor-turned MP Suresh Gopi seeking salute from police

Row over actor-turned MP seeking salute from police

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  Sep 15 2021
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 19:09 ist
Suresh Gopi.

Actor-turned Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Suresh Gopi seeking a salute from a police officer has triggered a row in Kerala.

It was while visiting a heavy wind affected area of Thrissur district that the MP asked a sub-inspector to salute him.

With video footage of the incident going viral on social media, the MP maintained the sub-inspector sat in the police jeep even when he was visiting the spot. As he felt it was a disrespect to an MP, he reminded him that an MP could be saluted by police.

The incident has reportedly triggered resentment among the police personnel as the police officer was insulted in the public.

Police sources maintained that police officers are supposed to salute only higher officers and ministers in the hierarchy.

Kerala witnessed a similar row recently as Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese complained that the police were not saluting him.

