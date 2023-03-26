SC to hear on March 27 Karnataka Lokayukta's plea against quick bail to BJP MLA in corruption case 

The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider on Monday a plea by the Karnataka Lokayukta against the High Court's order quickly granting interim anticipatory bail to K Madal Virupakshappa, the BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency in a corruption case, related to alleged recovery of Rs eight crore in cash.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia would take up the matter as item no 32 in court 11 on March 27.

The plea contended the HC on March 7 provided relief to the MLA who was absconding and could influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence.

The anti-corruption body also stated that the HC did not afford an opportunity to it to contest the plea. It also failed to consider the SC's judgement in P Chidambaram case (2019) on striking a balance between personal freedom and the right of the investigating agency to interrogate the accused, the plea said.

It also pointed out though the accused had joined the investigation, he had not cooperated as his replies to the queries remained evasive.

Notably, the High Court had subsequently reserved its final order on the anticipatory bail.

On March 14, the top court had declined to hear the matter urgently, saying the high court has already applied its mind and the matter will be listed in due course.

The Lokayukta is likely to be represented by senior advocate Basava Prabhu Patil and advocates Chinmay Deshpande and Anirudh Sanganeria.

The case related to the MLA and his son, Prashanth Madal, who worked as Chief Accounts Officer of the public sector Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) has come as a huge embarrassment to the ruling party after recovery of Rs eight crore in cash in the raid by the Lokayukta police.

Prashanth Madal was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh in connection with the award of a tender for supply of perfumery items to KSDL.