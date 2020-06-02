School boy's divergent version of Uttara Ramayana in TTD's publication irks BJP

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has landed in a fresh controversy with an article in its official publication Sapthagiri claiming a contradictory version of a popular episode in the Uttara-kanda of the Ramayana.

According to the piece under the headline Kusudu in Telugu, Sita gave birth to only Lava in Valmiki’s hermitage and that Kusa is a figurine made with dharba (grass) and brought to life by the sage.

It stated that Valmiki did so as infant Lava, who was left at his care by Sita, as she went to take bath in a pond, was abducted by a monkey. But the monkey leaves Lava at the same pond from where Sita brings him back to the ashram.

Valmiki explains the reason for the lookalike child to Sita, who since then adopts Kusa as Lava’s twin, says the article written by a ninth standard boy from Tirupati, attributing the story to the Janapadas.

The tale in the magazine’s April 2020 edition contradicting the popular Ramayana narrative has incensed some Hindu groups. The BJP has held a protest on Tuesday in Tirupati demanding the sacking of the publication’s editors, “for publishing such a sacrilegious story written by a kid without proper verification.”

“The distorted article making mockery of our great itihasa has hurt the Hindu sentiments. The TTD, as a body governing the revered Tirupati temple, should act sternly so that such blasphemous content does not appear again,” Bhanuprakash Reddy, former member of TTD Board of Trustees and secretary, Andhra Pradesh BJP tells DH.

Following the uproar, TTD officials removed the April’s online version of Sapthagiri and stopped the distribution of hard copies priced at Rs 5. The monthly magazine is a pictorial compilation of excerpts from Hindu religious texts, description of Tirumala temple activities and other Hindu spiritual writings brought out in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, English and Sanskrit.

According to TTD sources, the chief editor K Radharamana was questioned by senior officials over selection of the article. An enquiry is on. The controversial article appears at a time when Sapthagiri editors are commemorating the publication’s 50 years.

The TTD was in news lately for its contentious decision to auction the devotee donated properties to increase the temple revenues.