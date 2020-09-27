Senior Kerala Congress leader C F Thomas passes away

Senior Kerala Congress leader C F Thomas passes away

PTI
PTI, Kottayam, Kerala,
  • Sep 27 2020, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 13:52 ist
Senior Kerala Congress leader and Changanassery MLA C F Thomas. Credit: Facebook/ C F Thomas

Senior Kerala Congress leader and Changanassery MLA C F Thomas died at a private hospital in Thiruvalla on Sunday, party sources said here. He was 81.

He had been undergoing treatment for some ailments, they said. Thomas, who had been representing Changanassery constituency in the Assembly since 1980 without any break, was also the Minister for Rural Development, Registration, Khadi and Village Industries in the Congress-led UDF government during its 2001-2006 tenure.

He was a close confidante of late Kerala Congress (M) leader K M Mani. Thomas got associated with the P J Joseph faction in the Kerala Congress(M) due to the rift between two groups in the party following Mani's death in April last year.

Commencing his political activities while he was a student, Thomas joined the Indian National Congress and then became Vice-President of Changanassery Town (West) Mandalam. He joined Kerala Congress on its formation and rose in the party ranks. He also held the post of state General Secretary and Chairman of Kerala Congress (M). 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Congress

What's Brewing

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Poriyal dons French couture

Poriyal dons French couture

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

 