Shatabdi between Bengaluru, Chennai cancelled on Friday

Southern Railway on Thursday night announced that the Shatabdi Express train that originates from Bengaluru to Chennai on Friday morning has been cancelled due to suspension of train traffic on a bridge between Arakkonam and Katpadi.

The Shatabdi Express that originates from Chennai to Bengaluru on Friday evening has also been cancelled. However, it is understood that the Chennai-Mysuru and Mysuru-Chennai Shatabdi trains will run as per schedule.

In a late-night press release, the Southern Railway said several trains are being cancelled due to suspension of traffic on Bridge no. 299 as a safety measure between Mukundarayapuram and Tiruvalam stations in Arakkonam –Katpadi section of Chennai Division.

“Train No. 12028 – KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Shatabdi Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 06:00 hrs on 24th December 2021 is Fully Cancelled. Train No. 12027 – Chennai - KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Express leaving Chennai Central at 17:30 hrs on 24th December 2021 is Fully Cancelled,” the press release said.

Several trains from #Chennai to #Bengaluru #Tiruvananthapuram #Coimbatore #Mangaluru and other destinations are cancelled on Friday and Saturday due to suspension of train traffic in a bridge between Arakkonam and Katpadi. Full list 👇 pic.twitter.com/iPVPd0sDPU — Sivapriyan E.T.B | சிவப்பிரியன் ஏ.தி.ப (@sivaetb) December 23, 2021

It also said train No. 12607 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express leaving at 15:30 hrs on December 24, 2021, will short-originate from Katpadi at 17.35 hrs instead of Dr MGR Chennai Central. The press release added that train No.11065 Mysore-Renigunta Express scheduled to leave at 22.55 hrs on December 24 and December are also fully cancelled.

It also cancelled nearly two dozen express trains, MEMU, and EMU services originating from Chennai, Arakkonam to various cities like Tiruvananthapuram, Allepey, Mangaluru, and Coimbatore on December 24 and 25.

It said train No. 12610 Mysore – Chennai Superfast Express scheduled to leave Mysore at 05:00 hrs on December 24 will be short terminated at Katpadi, while train No.12680 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Intercity Express leaving Coimbatore at 06.15 hrs on December 24will be short terminated at Katpadi.

