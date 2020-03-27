Six more people test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu; total now at 35

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu rose to 35 on Friday with the results of six more people, mostly contacts of already confirmed patients, rendering positive.

Two family members of the 54-year-old man, who died on Wednesday two days after testing positive for the virus, two contacts of the Thai nationals who came on a pilgrimage and one contact of patient 14 from Chennai are among the six people who tested positive.

A 25-year-old woman, whose contact history is not known as yet, also tested positive for the coronavirus. She is admitted to the Government Hospital in Ariyalur.

With the fresh cases, the number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu has gone up to 35, including one dead and one recovered.

The state has so far placed 15,788 passengers under home quarantine for 28 days and 109 symptomatic passengers from highly-affected countries are being quarantined in quarantine facilities near airport and 284 are under hospital isolation.

"Till now 1,039 samples have been taken from the passengers. The samples of 962 passengers have been processed of which 933 samples are negative, 29 samples are positive for COVID-19 infection and 77 samples are under process," an update from the Health Department said on Thursday evening.