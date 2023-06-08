Southwest monsoon has hit Kerala, declares IMD

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon that hit Kerala further advanced to remaining parts of south Arabian sea and some parts of central Arabian sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, parts Karnataka, and some more parts of southwest, Central and northeast Bay of Bengal. It can also advance to some parts of the northeastern states in the next 48 hours.

The IMD issued heavy rain alerts in nine districts in Kerala for the next few days. An orange alert was sounded in Kozhikode district in view of chances of very heavy rain.

In view of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, fishing activities were suspended totally.

IMD had earlier forecast that southwest monsoon would hit Kerala by June 4. Some scientists had predicted that the onset of monsoon over Kerala may get delayed to June 8. In 2019 as well, monsoon had hit Kerala by June 8.

Even as there were alerts about an El Nino climate pattern during the monsoon, IMD has forecast normal rains during the season.