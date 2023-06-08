Southwest monsoon has hit Kerala, declares IMD

Southwest monsoon has hit Kerala, declares IMD

The IMD issued heavy rain alerts in nine districts in Kerala for the next few days

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 08 2023, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 23:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon that hit Kerala further advanced to remaining parts of south Arabian sea and some parts of central Arabian sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal. 

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, parts Karnataka, and some more parts of southwest, Central and northeast Bay of Bengal. It can also advance to some parts of the northeastern states in the next 48 hours.

Read | 52 die in Karnataka during pre-monsoon rains

The IMD issued heavy rain alerts in nine districts in Kerala for the next few days. An orange alert was sounded in Kozhikode district in view of chances of very heavy rain.

In view of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, fishing activities were suspended totally.

IMD had earlier forecast that southwest monsoon would hit Kerala by June 4. Some scientists had predicted that the onset of monsoon over Kerala may get delayed to June 8. In 2019 as well, monsoon had hit Kerala by June 8.

Even as there were alerts about an El Nino climate pattern during the monsoon, IMD has forecast normal rains during the season.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
monsoon
Rainfall
India Meteorological Department
El Nino

Related videos

What's Brewing

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

 