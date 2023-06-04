Stray dog attacks boy in Hyderabad

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 04 2023, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 21:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 10-year-old boy suffered injuries after a stray dog attacked him when he was playing in front of his house at Suraram area here on Sunday, civic officials said.

The incident which happened in the evening was caught on CCTV camera.

Also Read | Pack of stray dogs maul 3-year-old to death in Gujarat

The boy has been taken to a hospital while the dog that bit him was caught, they said adding the child suffered injuries including on his hands.

An official said the 10-year-old was playing in front of his house when the dog, which was loitering in the locality, suddenly turned towards him. Even as the panicked boy tried to escape from the dog, it got ferocious, bit him and also attempted to chase him.

In the CCTV video, the dog is seen attacking the boy even as he tries to flee and falls on the road as it continues to attack him. The boy finally manages to run to safety upon entering the house.

In a gruesome incident in February, a pack of stray dogs attacked and killed a four-year-old boy in Amberpet in the city.

