Pack of stray dogs maul 3-year-old to death in Gujarat

PTI
PTI, Amreli,
  • May 31 2023, 19:16 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 19:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 3-year-old boy playing near an agricultural field was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Gujarat’s Amreli district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Damnagar village of Lathi taluka on Tuesday afternoon when victim Ronak Rathva’s parents and other family members, all farm labourers, were working in an agricultural field owned by one Madhubhai Sidpara, an official said.

The child was playing alone in the vicinity, said assistant sub-inspector K R Sankhat of Damnagar police station.

Read | The challenge of managing street dogs

“The boy’s family belongs to a village in tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district and they were hired by Sidpara as farm labourers. When the family was working in the field at some distance, five to six dogs attacked the boy and grabbed him by the neck,” said Sankhat.

The official said the stray canines also bit the boy on the head and back.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital by his parents, but he succumbed to the wounds shortly after admission, added the official.

