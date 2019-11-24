Striking RTC employees continue protests

With no positive response coming from the state government despite their readiness to resume duties, the striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation continued their protests on Saturday.

The RTC workmen, who began their strike on October 5, held rallies and other forms of protest at various places in the state.

RTC employees unions leader E Aswathama Reddy said they would announce their future course of action on Sunday.

The workmen recently said that they were ready to resume their duties if the government created a congenial atmosphere for the purpose.

The governmentis of the view that a permanent solution should be found to the problems of RTC and has said it would take a final decision on the strike after taking into consideration the pending matters in the high court and all other relevant issues.

The RTC employees have been on strike in support of various demands, including merger of the Corporation with the government. However, they recently decided to put off their demand for merger.

The state government has already declared the stir illegal.