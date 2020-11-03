Take the plunge and reclaim Tamil Nadu: Fans encourage Rajinikanth

Days after he indicated that his health condition may not allow him to take the political plunge, fans of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth are now sending letters to him with a "fervent appeal" to launch his party to "reclaim" Tamil Nadu.

The hand-written letters are being sent to the Poes Garden residence of Rajinikanth for the past two days, even as RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy dropped more hints about the actor's political plunge in the form of a cartoon in Tughlak, a Tamil magazine edited by him.

The magazine also published an article saying Rajinikanth's decision has brought smiles on the faces of the DMK and AIADMK which are happy about not facing a "strong challenge" and split of votes respectively. The article and cartoon comes two days after Gurumurthy met Rajinikanth and discussed the political situation in the state.

The cartoon, though in poor taste, depicts two donkeys looking at a newspaper article titled "Rajinikanth launching a party is doubtful." The cartoon also depicts the "two donkeys" as saying "If this is true, one from our gang will come to power. There will be no problem."

Twitter users shared the front page of the magazine and interpreted the cartoon as depicting the two Dravidian parties -- DMK and AIADMK -- as "donkeys" and condemned it. Gurumurthy is widely believed to have been advising Rajinikanth on his political entry.

On October 29, Rajinikanth had dropped enough hints that his much-anticipated entry into politics may not happen during the 2021 Assembly polls as announced three years back, citing his vulnerability to the novel coronavirus.

After his statement, fans have been appealing to Rajinikanth to take the political plunge with some even claiming that he does not have to come out of his home for the campaign as technology allows him to garner votes by sitting at home.

While a few wore t-shirts asking Rajinikanth to come to politics and posed for pictures outside the actor's bungalow, some have resorted to sending letters. The 'inland' letter cards ask Rajinikanth to take the plunge to "retrieve Tamil Nadu's pride" and to make Tamil Nadu "corruption-free."

The statement on Thursday last was a clear indication that Rajinikanth was reconsidering his decision to take a plunge in politics by launching his own political party. The actor had on the last day of 2017 announced he will launch a party ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.