Talks of Congress leadership change gain momentum in Kerala

As Congress national leadership is trying to ascertain reasons for the party's poor performance in Kerala Assembly elections, discussions have begun in the state unit of Congress on a leadership change.

Ramesh Chennithala was already replaced with V D Satheesan as leader of Opposition and demand for replacing Kerala PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and UDF convenor M M Hassan was being raised by a section in the party.

Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran is the front runner for the Kerala PCC president post, even as some other leaders like Lok Sabha MP Kodikunnil Suresh are under consideration.

The panel led by Congress leader Ashok Chavan appointed by the party high command to find reasons for the party's poor performance in the election has started the exercise by collecting versions of leaders individually online.

In an interesting move, Chennithala who gave his version to the committee on Wednesday, made a social media post hailing Mullappally Ramachandran. Chennithala maintained that the responsibility of Ramachandran in the party's performance would come only upon him and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who led the party. He was learnt to have told the panel that organisational weaknesses, projection of Covid and flood relief measures by the LDF government and CPM-BJP understandings were the key reasons for Congress's poor performance.