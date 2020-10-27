TN: 9-yr-old boy addicted to PUBG game dies by suicide

Tamil Nadu: 9-year-old boy addicted to online game PUBG dies by suicide

Worried about his addiction, Arun's parents took him to a private nursing home in Coimbatore district

PTI, Erode,
  • Oct 27 2020, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 19:57 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock

A 14-year-old boy died by suicide in the district, allegedly upset over not being allowed to play the online game, PUBG by his parents, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Arun, a class 9 student in a private school, was addicted to PUBG (Player Known's battleground) and used to spend much of his time playing the game on his mobile.

Worried about his addiction, his parents took him to a private nursing home in Coimbatore district, where he has been undergoing de-addiction treatment for the past 2 months.

On Monday evening, when the boy's parents were away, the victim went inside one of the rooms and allegedly ended his life.

Later, the parents returned home and found him hanging in his room. A case was registered and an investigation is on.

Tamil Nadu
PUBG
Addiction

