Tamil Nadu announces exam schedule for classes 10, 11 and 12

Board exams for classes 10, 11 and 12 under the Tamil Nadu state syllabus is scheduled from May 5 to May 31, the school education department announced on Wednesday.

This is the first time that public exams for class 10 will be held in Tamil Nadu after a gap of two years due to Covid-19. Exams for class 12 were also cancelled in 2021 after second wave of coronavirus.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the practical exams for all three classes will be held between April 25 and May 2. Exams will begin on May 5 and end on May 28 for plus-two and will be conducted from May 9 to May 31 for plus-one. The exams for SSLC (class 10) will be conducted between May 6 and May 30.

“The tentative date for announcing the results for plus-two students is June 23, while it is July 7 for plus-one students. Class 10 students will get to know their results on June 17,” Poyyamozhi told reporters.

He also announced that schools will reopen for classes 1 to 10 for the 2022-2023 academic year from June 20 and on June 24 from plus-one. “Students should be cool, and they should not stress much. They should just prepare for the exams and not worry much about anything,” he said.

Poyyamozhi also said the government has launched ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ (I am first) career guidance scheme for students at all government schools from class 9. “The scheme was launched by the Chief Minister M K Stalin on March 1. We hope to have career counselling centres in all schools soon to guide students on the options available to them after class 10,” he added.

Check out DH's latest videos