Tamil Nadu CM launches scheme to provide stipend to young advocates

  Oct 28 2020
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched a scheme to provide monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 to young advocates in the state.

He announced the initiative in July this year with a view to helping junior lawyers from poor background, as it would take about four years for them to start practising after completing various formalities, including enrolling in the Bar Council, an official release here said.

Eligible advocates will get the sum for a two year period.

The chief minister handed over the stipend orders to nine advocates at the Secretariat here to mark the rollout of the scheme, it added.

Palaniswami had in July announced that the monthly stipend will be paid to newly enrolled junior lawyers for two years to help them overcome financial difficulties in pursuit of their profession.

Many young advocates could not realise their ambition due to lack of income during their initial years of practice and many of them, mostly with rural or poor background, find it difficult to sustain and as a result change profession, he had then said.

