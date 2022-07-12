Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tests positive for Covid-19 infection

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 infection.
"I was a bit tired today. I am in isolation after testing confirmed Covid-19," Stalin said in a tweet.
"Let's all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe," he added.
இன்று உடற்சோர்வு சற்று இருந்தது. பரிசோதித்ததில் #COVID19 உறுதிசெய்யப்பட்டதையடுத்து தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன்.
அனைவரும் முகக்கவசம் அணிவதோடு, தடுப்பூசிகளைச் செலுத்திக் கொண்டு, பாதுகாப்பாய் இருப்போம்.
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 12, 2022
