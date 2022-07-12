Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tests positive for Covid-19 infection

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 12 2022, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 17:38 ist
M K Stalin file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

"I was a bit tired today. I am in isolation after testing confirmed Covid-19," Stalin said in a tweet.

"Let's all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe," he added.

India News
M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
Coronavirus

