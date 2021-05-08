TN lockdown: What's allowed and what's not

Tamil Nadu Covid-19 lockdown: What's allowed and what's not

Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to 'unavoidable reasons'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2021, 11:20 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 11:35 ist
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin. Credit: AFP Photo

With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in the covid-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced clamping a two-week "total lockdown" across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to "unavoidable reasons" and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," he said.

Let us take a look at what is allowed and what is not allowed during the 14-day lockdown in Tamil Nadu.

What is not allowed?

  • Intra-district and inter-district public transports are not allowed to ply their traders during the lockdown.
  • Also, private transports, cabs, or taxis are banned from operating during this period.
  • Shopping complex and malls are to remain closed.
  • The government has prohibited TASMAC liquor shops from opening during the lockdown.
  • Hotels and lodges will remain closed.
  • Cinema halls, bars, auditoriums, recreation clubs, amusement parks, summer camps, sports training academies and also beauty parlours, salons, and spas will remain closed.
  • Government offices except those in the forefront of the Covid-19 fight and private offices will remain closed.
  • The state government has also ordered temples and other places of worships to remain closed.

What is allowed?

  • Courier services are allowed to operate.
  • Filling stations will remain open.
  • Rations shops, departmental stores, meat shops have been allowed to operate from 8 am to 12 pm.
  • Media personnel can move without any restrictions during this period.
  • Courts will remain open.
  • On-going construction works will be allowed to continue.
  • Industries manufacturing essential commodities will be allowed to operate.
  • Marriage functions will be allowed with a maximum of 50 members and funerals will be allowed to take place with a maximum of 20 members.
  • ATMs and banks will remain open.

Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

