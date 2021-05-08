Tamil Nadu Covid-19 lockdown: What's allowed and what's not

With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in the covid-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced clamping a two-week "total lockdown" across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to "unavoidable reasons" and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," he said.

Read more: Covid-19: Tamil Nadu govt imposes complete lockdown from May 10 to 24

Let us take a look at what is allowed and what is not allowed during the 14-day lockdown in Tamil Nadu.

What is not allowed?

Intra-district and inter-district public transports are not allowed to ply their traders during the lockdown.

Also, private transports, cabs, or taxis are banned from operating during this period.

Shopping complex and malls are to remain closed.

The government has prohibited TASMAC liquor shops from opening during the lockdown.

Hotels and lodges will remain closed.

Cinema halls, bars, auditoriums, recreation clubs, amusement parks, summer camps, sports training academies and also beauty parlours, salons, and spas will remain closed.

Government offices except those in the forefront of the Covid-19 fight and private offices will remain closed.

The state government has also ordered temples and other places of worships to remain closed.

What is allowed?