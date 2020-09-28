Tamil Nadu elections 2021: AIADMK to announce Chief Ministerial candidate on October 7

Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK will announce its Chief Ministerial candidate for the crucial 2021 Assembly elections on October 7, amid a tussle between Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on who should be the party’s face.

“Coordinator of the AIADMK O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami will jointly announce the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections,” AIADMK deputy coordinator K P Munuswamy told reporters.

The announcement came after five hours of marathon discussion at the AIADMK Executive Committee on Monday.

It is understood that the meeting was a stormy affair with factions of OPS and EPS locking horns with each other over the question of Chief Ministerial candidate.

While supporters of EPS demanded that a decision on CM candidate should be taken immediately, while OPS faction wanted the constitution of an 11-member consultative committee to run the party.