Tamil Nadu: AIADMK to announce CM candidate on Oct 7

Tamil Nadu elections 2021: AIADMK to announce Chief Ministerial candidate on October 7

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Sep 28 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 15:46 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam. Credit: DH Photo

Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK will announce its Chief Ministerial candidate for the crucial 2021 Assembly elections on October 7, amid a tussle between Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on who should be the party’s face.

“Coordinator of the AIADMK O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami will jointly announce the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections,” AIADMK deputy coordinator K P Munuswamy told reporters.

The announcement came after five hours of marathon discussion at the AIADMK Executive Committee on Monday.

It is understood that the meeting was a stormy affair with factions of OPS and EPS locking horns with each other over the question of Chief Ministerial candidate.

While supporters of EPS demanded that a decision on CM candidate should be taken immediately, while OPS faction wanted the constitution of an 11-member consultative committee to run the party.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
AIADMK
Edappadi K Palaniswami
O Panneerselvam

What's Brewing

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

 