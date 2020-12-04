TN accords priority to drinking water schemes: CM EPS

Tamil Nadu govt accords priority to drinking water schemes, says CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday said the state government gives priority to drinking water supply schemes, and the Mullaiperiyar drinking water scheme for Madurai would be completed in 2023.

Laying the foundation for the scheme and launching various government projects here, he said the Rs. 1,295-crore water supply scheme for the city would meet its drinking water needs and help give 1.10 lakh new connections in the Corporation limits.

The Chief Minister said the government was making a mark in all fields and he used the occasion to lash out at DMK president M K Stalin for criticising the government only with elections in mind. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the present state government was doing well and that there was no lapse on any front.

