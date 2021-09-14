Tamil Nadu withdraws 5,570 cases filed during various protests

Over two months after Chief Minister M K Stalin made an announcement in the Assembly, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to withdraw 5,570 cases registered during protests against Chennai-Salem Green Express Corridor, CAA, and farm laws.

The Government Order (GO) signed by Home Secretary S K Prabhakar said the cases have been withdrawn. The cases, which have now been withdrawn, relate to those against freedom of the press, protests against CAA, farm laws, Neutrino project, the Green Express Corridor and methane extraction project.

While 26 cases filed against free of media/press are being withdrawn, the same number of cases filed during protests against the Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant will also be taken back.

"The Government, after careful examination, hereby order for the withdrawal of 5570 cases against the freedom of media press (2011-2021) and protesters who protested against three Agricultural Amendment Laws, National Register of Citizens/Citizenship Amendment Act, Eight Lane/Methane/Neutrino and Koodankulam,” Prabhakar said in the GO.

As many as 2,831 cases filed during the agitation against farm bills and 2,282 cases filed in connection with protests against CAA have been withdrawn. 405 cases filed during protests against Eight lane /Methane/Neutrino have also been withdrawn, the GO said. All the cases were filed during the AIADMK regime.

The public prosecutor had opined that in cases, where the investigation was still pending or the charge sheet not taken on the file, further action may be dropped by the police concerned.

“In cases where the cases are pending trial, the assistant public prosecutors in charge of respective cases may be directed to move an application under section 321 of the CrPc for withdrawal of prosecution and follow the procedure prescribed therein,” the GO added.

Stalin had on June 24 announced the cases mentioned above will be withdrawn. The Chief Minister had also withdrawn several cases filed against anti-Sterlite protesters in 2018.

