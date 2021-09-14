TN withdraws 5,570 cases filed during various protests

Tamil Nadu withdraws 5,570 cases filed during various protests

The cases relate to those against freedom of press, CAA, farm laws, Neutrino project, Green Express Corridor and methane extraction project

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Sep 14 2021, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 18:54 ist
CM M K Stalin had on June 24 announced the cases would be withdrawn. Credit: PTI file photo

Over two months after Chief Minister M K Stalin made an announcement in the Assembly, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to withdraw 5,570 cases registered during protests against Chennai-Salem Green Express Corridor, CAA, and farm laws.

The Government Order (GO) signed by Home Secretary S K Prabhakar said the cases have been withdrawn. The cases, which have now been withdrawn, relate to those against freedom of the press, protests against CAA, farm laws, Neutrino project, the Green Express Corridor and methane extraction project.

While 26 cases filed against free of media/press are being withdrawn, the same number of cases filed during protests against the Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant will also be taken back.

"The Government, after careful examination, hereby order for the withdrawal of 5570 cases against the freedom of media press (2011-2021) and protesters who protested against three Agricultural Amendment Laws, National Register of Citizens/Citizenship Amendment Act, Eight Lane/Methane/Neutrino and Koodankulam,” Prabhakar said in the GO.

As many as 2,831 cases filed during the agitation against farm bills and 2,282 cases filed in connection with protests against CAA have been withdrawn. 405 cases filed during protests against Eight lane /Methane/Neutrino have also been withdrawn, the GO said. All the cases were filed during the AIADMK regime.

The public prosecutor had opined that in cases, where the investigation was still pending or the charge sheet not taken on the file, further action may be dropped by the police concerned.

“In cases where the cases are pending trial, the assistant public prosecutors in charge of respective cases may be directed to move an application under section 321 of the CrPc for withdrawal of prosecution and follow the procedure prescribed therein,” the GO added.

Stalin had on June 24 announced the cases mentioned above will be withdrawn. The Chief Minister had also withdrawn several cases filed against anti-Sterlite protesters in 2018.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
protest
M K Stalin
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

How climate change affects your snack

How climate change affects your snack

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

 