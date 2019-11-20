Techie commits suicide after receiving the pink slip

Fearing about her future, a 24-year female techie committed suicide here late on Tuesday night at her hostel room.

Raidurgam Police said that she took her life by hanging to the ceiling fan after the company she was working for served her with a pink slip. November 29 is her last working day in the company.

Pogaku Harini (24), working as a junior software developer at an IT firm Golden Hills Capital India Pvt Ltd at Madhapur, was worried that she may not get a new job because of the situation in the industry. Poilice said that she had resorted to the extreme out of fear about future”.

Harini was among a few employees served the notice. The police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and are investigating.

Harini a B.Tech graduate, hailed from Jagadamba colony in Mahbubnagar town in Telangana. She moved to Hyderabad about two-and-a-half years ago for a job. She was living in a hostel. Harini’s death came in the backdrop of recent forecast that massive layoffs in the mid-level Indian tech companies.