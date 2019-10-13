Teen rapes two minor girls in Andhra town

A 16-year old boy was arrested by Chilakalapudi police in Machilipatnam on Saturdat on charge of sexually assaulting two girls, aged five years.

The incident took place on Friday but, came to light after the girls fell sick on Saturday.

According to Chilakalapudi police inspector Venkata Narayana, the boy, an ITI student, took the two girls to his house when his parents were away at work and exploited them. Parents of the two girls girls were also away from home.

Mother of one of the girls noticed her lying unwell in the morning and enquired only to hear the shocking story.

The police sent the two girls for medical examination. The boy was booked for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was sent to juvenile home.