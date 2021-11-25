Telangana Assembly Speaker tests positive for Covid-19

Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday tweeted that he has tested positive for Covid-19, when he went for a regular medical check-up.

Reddy tweeted that although he currently has no health problems, he has joined the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals at Gachibowli on the advice of doctors. The speaker requested those who met him over the past few days to undergo Covid-19 tests and isolate themselves as a precautionary measure.

Reddy had performed the wedding of his granddaughter in Hyderabad on November 21, which was attended by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, besides ministers and leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and other parties had also attended the ceremony.

Srinivas Reddy is the second key leader from Telugu states to test positive for Covid-19 in recent days. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan was airlifted from Vijayawada to Hyderabad on November 17 after he tested positive and was discharged on November 23 after being treated at AIG Hospitals.

